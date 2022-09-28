Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon

holding out money Photo by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.

According to the Virginia tax website, they state that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)

There are two specific eligibility requirements. First, you must have a tax liability in Virginia. Secondly, you must have filed your 2021 return by November 1, 2022. That is all there is to it as far as requirements go.

It's important to note that if you received a tax refund by direct deposit this year, you will most likely receive your rebate by direct deposit as well. If you do not receive payment by direct deposit, you will receive payment as a check in the mail.

When will you get your money?

According to Virginia government, they are issuing rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns

For example, if you are in fact eligible and filed your tax return by July 1, you should get your rebate by October 17, which means you should receive it by October 31.

Again, you must file your taxes by November 1 to receive the rebate. You can also check this official Virginia website to see more information and to check your current filing status.

What do you think of this one-time payment for $250 or $500 by the commonwealth of Virginia?

