Over 31 million dollars in grants available

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.

These FVA grants help with emergency financial assistance, transportation, home modification, rental assistance mortgage assistance and more.

For more information and to apply for a grant, you can go to the website here.

What If You're Not A Veteran?

Not a veteran? You won't qualify for these specific grants, but there are still some fantastic programs where you can get money for your rent or mortgage. For example, you can go to this webpage for Texas here with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once there, you can use this tool to find out more information about what is available and learn more about the application process.

If you have a mortgage, and you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can visit this webpage right here. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here . If you're not sure, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here.

What do you think about these programs?

