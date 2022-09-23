Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)

There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
The first example is a place named is Colchuck Lake. This lake is located in Chelan County, Washington, on the western side of The Enchantments. The lake is situated on the southeast corner of the Icicle Creek subbasin, about 15 miles from Leavenworth, Washington.
However, despite the picture perfect photo above, this location is being ruined by liter and graffiti.
What do you think about this issue? Do you agree or disagree?
Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!
Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.
Comments / 55