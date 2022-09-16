Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)

Diablo Lake Photo by RC Victorino (Unsplash)

There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.

The first example is a place named is Colchuck Lake. This lake is located in Chelan County, Washington, on the western side of The Enchantments. The lake is situated on the southeast corner of the Icicle Creek subbasin, about 15 miles from Leavenworth, Washington.

However, despite the picture perfect photo above, this location is being ruined by liter and graffiti.

As Washington's population increases, that means more and more people are visiting the gems in Washington State.

Washington grew by 980,741 people (14.6 percent) between the 2010 and 2020 census, making it the seventh-fastest growing state in the country. (source) But some people are clearly not taking good care of the state's natural resources which has led to an increase of litter and graffiti.

According to the News Tribune, about 26% of Washingtonians say they chuck trash onto beaches, roadsides, lakefronts and in forests rather than wait to find a trash can or keep a trash bag in their vehicle. Hopefully this disturbing trend can change and we can do better in Washington State.

