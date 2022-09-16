Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposal

photo of individual holding money Photo by Alexander Mils

As you are aware, prices are rising steadily. Inflation is raging in the United States. How might an increase in income of a few thousand dollars per year impact you and your family? Would you benefit from that infusion of cash? Well, three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0 . And in this new proposal, families would receive $350 for every child under the age of five, and $250 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. And that's the amount you will receive per month. There are no stipulations attached to this proposal. You can spend the money however you want. It is not a rebate from your property taxes or anything like that.

Let's take a closer look at an example

Lets say that you have two children under the age of six. Your family would receive $700 A month or $8,400 per year. And this is not incorporated with any other tax refunds or tax credits. Rather, the Family Security Act 2.0 would be in addition to those programs. So you would get $8,400 hours more per year that you could spend on your mortgage or your rent or utilities or groceries. With the cost of living in Denver being an average of $4,101 dollars before rent, this boost of cash would very likely help families.

What do you think about this?

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

