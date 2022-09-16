Denver, CO

Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposal

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i3iT_0hwaU6TV00
photo of individual holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils

As you are aware, prices are rising steadily. Inflation is raging in the United States. How might an increase in income of a few thousand dollars per year impact you and your family? Would you benefit from that infusion of cash? Well, three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0. And in this new proposal, families would receive $350 for every child under the age of five, and $250 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. And that's the amount you will receive per month. There are no stipulations attached to this proposal. You can spend the money however you want. It is not a rebate from your property taxes or anything like that.

Let's take a closer look at an example

Lets say that you have two children under the age of six. Your family would receive $700 A month or $8,400 per year. And this is not incorporated with any other tax refunds or tax credits. Rather, the Family Security Act 2.0 would be in addition to those programs. So you would get $8,400 hours more per year that you could spend on your mortgage or your rent or utilities or groceries. With the cost of living in Denver being an average of $4,101 dollars before rent, this boost of cash would very likely help families.

What do you think about this?

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stimulus# money# economy# 2022# inflation

Comments / 69

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
14594 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Texas State

Over 31 million dollars in grants available in Texas

holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.

Read full story
13 comments
Washington State

Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)

Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.

Read full story
31 comments

Incredible video of great white shark makes a 9-foot shark look tiny

photo of great white sharkPhoto by Gerald Schombs (Creative Commons) Seeing one great white shark that measures over nine feet long is exciting, but seeing another that is almost twice it's size is something else altogether.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Residents receiving up to $1,050 in new inflation relief package

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The cost of living in San Francisco is over two and half times more than anywhere else in the country. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.

Read full story
182 comments

How much will Social Security pay out each year until 2030?

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one you know are thinking about retiring in the next five years, you will want to spend some time looking at what is happening with Social Security as those payments change all the time.

Read full story
9 comments

Shark jumps into boat and terrifies passengers

photo of mako sharkPhoto by Obro Shalom Campo (Creative Commons) What's one of the worst case scenarios when shark fishing? Well, these fishermen may have experienced that on a recent fishing trip. The video footage of a close encounter with a mako shark was posted by the TikTok account @careychenart, the video was viewed more than 577,000 times at time of publishing.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

You can now get up to $550 in stimulus money

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there is also a Golden State Stimulus that is available to qualifying residents in California? This stimulus payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California, but the state of California decided to have another payment called Golden State Stimulus II.

Read full story
16 comments
Idaho State

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

New inflation relief program sending out up to $1,050 per household

photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.

Read full story
254 comments
Utah State

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.

Read full story
67 comments
Idaho State

Senator says Social Security payments may decrease

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) As you know, costs are rising rapidly due to inflation in Idaho. According to Governor Little, the food index is up nearly 8-percent since last year and utility gas is up nearly 24-percent since last year. Those expenses add up, especially when you're on a fixed income such as receiving income from Social Security. During a recent interview regarding social security, Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in." The thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Idaho state, the overall cost of housing is 114% or 14% higher than the rest of the country. So if the amount of income these individuals receive decreases, that could be a problem for millions of people.

Read full story
32 comments
Arizona State

Arizona shoppers facing problems with self-checkouts in stores

self checkout signPhoto by Naoto Sato (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts statons. More than two-thirds of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

Read full story
266 comments
California State

Inflation relief package gives you up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by Anna Nekrashavich (Creative Commons) If you live in California, here's some good news that you'll definitely want to hear. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.

Read full story
109 comments
Oregon State

Save thousands with new government tax benefit program in Oregon

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Oregon. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Fe, NM

New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands

Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
86 comments
Texas State

Customers facing problems with self-checkouts

self checkout photoPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) If you've been to a store recently, you've likely noticed that there are more self-checkout registers than ever. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are over 600 Walmart stores in Texas alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts. Many stores opt for using self-checkouts.

Read full story
357 comments
San Diego, CA

New stimulus proposal would give San Diego families thousands each year

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? In San Diego, the average monthly costs for a family of four are $3,919.18 without rent according to Numbeo. With costs being this high, how does a few more hundred dollars (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA).

Read full story
27 comments

Sonic Drive-In brings back Pickle Juice Slush

sonic drive inPhoto by MIke Mozart (Creative Commons) Yes, you read that right. Sonic is shaking up its menu and the drink you've either been dreaming about or maybe even a drink that could give you nightmares is available at Sonic Drive-In: the Pickle Juice Slush.

Read full story
Oregon State

New income tax credit can give you thousands

photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy