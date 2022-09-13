Incredible video of great white shark makes a 9-foot shark look tiny

photo of great white shark Photo by Gerald Schombs (Creative Commons)

Seeing one great white shark that measures over nine feet long is exciting, but seeing another that is almost twice it's size is something else altogether.

Twitter account The Depths Below shared this shocking video that shows the difference between a great white shark that measures three meters in length and another great white shark that measures five meters in length.

Great white sharks are on average 15 feet long to 20 feet long. The females, on average are longer than the males, according to National Geographic.

Great white sharks are grey with a white underbelly, from which they get their name. They have a streamlined shape and powerful tails that propel them through the water at over 60 kilometers or 37 miles per hour.

Where Do Great White Sharks Live?

Great white sharks live in all coastal temperate waters around the world such as the east coast and west coast of the United States, the golf coast, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea, West Africa, Japan and East China. (source)

What do you think about great white sharks?

Have you ever seen one?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Feel free to share it with friends or family via social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I will get a small commission at no cost to you. Thanks!