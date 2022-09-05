Get up to $550 in stimulus money

hand holding money Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

Did you know that there is also a Golden State Stimulus that is available to qualifying residents in California? This stimulus payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California, but the state of California decided to have another payment called Golden State Stimulus II.

Simple steps to take if you aren't sure you got the stimulus money

So since there are Golden State Stimulus payments, let's look at the details. For the first payment, you need to claim the California Earned Income Tax Credit on your 2020 California tax return to receive $600; or file your 2020 tax return with an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) and up to $75,000 to receive $1,200. (source)

For the second payment, you can receive either $250, $300, or $550 depending on if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and if you have any dependents.

Here is a calculator from the state that you can use by filling in information such as your filing status, income amount, how many qualifying children you have, your social security number and more. Just fill that in and then you can see who much money you should receive from the state of California for your Golden State Stimulus. It is possible that you may not qualify if you make more than the qualifying amount of income.

What do you think about this second stimulus payment?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. Please always do your own research and consult a trusted professional when needed.