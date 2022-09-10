Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in hand Photo by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons)

Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.

The Tax Commission expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of 2022. (source)

How do you know if you qualify for this money?

These tax rebates go to individuals who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. How much will you get? Well, the rebate amount is either $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of your 2020 taxes, whichever is greater. So if you have three kids, that means you would receive at least $300 in your bank account. If you paid more than $2,500 in taxes, you'll receive 12% of what you paid. (source)

What should you do if you still haven't received your tax rebate?

The best thing to do is to go to the state website and look up the tax information here. You'll also need your social security number or tax payer identification number as well as your driver's license number, state-issued ID number, or your 2021 Idaho income tax return. Best of all, you can use that website at any time.

What do you think about this tax rebate? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.