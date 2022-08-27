Arizona shoppers facing problems with self-checkouts in stores

self checkout sign Photo by Naoto Sato (Creative Commons)

Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts statons. More than two-thirds of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

It's actually questionable if self-checkouts benefit the economy or help customers, according to professor Adrian Beck. He says “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average." So clearly there are more losses for stores when using self checkouts. But is that actually the customer's fault?

“Consumers are not very good at scanning reliably. Why should they be? They’re not trained.” —Adrian Beck

In a recent example, according to a Tucson station KGUN 9, an Arizona woman was cited for shoplifting while using self-checkout at Walmart—but she claims it was an honest mistake. The woman, who did not wish to be named and is in her 60s, told the outlet that she was "in complete and total shock" when she was cited. (source)

Because of these reasons, some people don't recommend using self-checkouts at all, such as Carrie Jernigan, a criminal defense attorney. She says it is one thing that she recommends not doing. According to Jernagin, when an item goes missing, big corporations don't have to present much evidence at all to get an affidavit for a warrant. Even if you aren't convicted of shoplifting, you still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

What do you think about using self-checkout?

