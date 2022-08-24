Inflation relief package gives you up to $1,050

money in hand Photo by Anna Nekrashavich (Creative Commons)

If you live in California, here's some good news that you'll definitely want to hear. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.

Here's How Much Money You Will Receive

A $17 billion inflation relief package is the main focus of the 2022-23 state budget. This inflation relief package brings tax refunds to millions of residents of California. Specifically, twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can also estimate how much money you will be receiving by using this tool here on this website. You will just go through and answer a few simple questions like if you have any dependents and if you made more or less than $150,000. Then you will see an estimate of how much money you will receive.

Payments are planning on being sent out this fall.

