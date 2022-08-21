Customers facing problems with self-checkouts

self checkout photo Photo by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons)

If you've been to a store recently, you've likely noticed that there are more self-checkout registers than ever. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are over 600 Walmart stores in Texas alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts. Many stores opt for using self-checkouts.

But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. More than two-thirds of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average, according to Adrian Beck, an emeritus professor who studies retail losses.”



“Consumers are not very good at scanning reliably. Why should they be? They’re not trained.” —Adrian Beck

Why One Attorney Recommends Not Using Self-Checkouts

Now because of these points, some people don't recommend using self-checkouts at all, such as Carrie Jernigan, a criminal defense attorney. She says it is one thing that she recommends not doing. According to Jernagin, when an item goes missing, asset protection will watch hours of video to find who they think took the item. She says the big corporations don't have to present much evidence at all to get an affidavit for a warrant. Even if you aren't convicted of shoplifting, you still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

