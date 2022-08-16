New stimulus proposal would give San Diego families thousands each year

woman counting money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? In San Diego, the average monthly costs for a family of four are $3,919.18 without rent according to Numbeo. With costs being this high, how does a few more hundred dollars (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA).

Most interestingly, this new proposal would eliminate the Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCTC), and even replace most state programs that exist to help families. Romney says, "this is one of the most important efforts to support the family in the past thirty years."

A Closer Look At This Proposal

While this proposal sounds very promising for families, there are some challenges to this act. For starters, it doesn't do anything to support anyone who has a child over the age of 17 years old. So if your child lives at home and is 18 years old, you would not receive any money.

If your kids don't live with you anymore, or if you're retired, there is no money coming to you each month. These are the main challenges with the act.

What do you think about this new proposal?

Would you support it, or do you think it is not a good idea?

Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.