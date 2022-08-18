Sonic Drive-In brings back Pickle Juice Slush

sonic drive in Photo by MIke Mozart (Creative Commons)

Yes, you read that right. Sonic is shaking up its menu and the drink you've either been dreaming about or maybe even a drink that could give you nightmares is available at Sonic Drive-In: the Pickle Juice Slush.

This drink is returning for three weeks from August 8th through August 28th at participating Sonic locations for the first time since its debut over four years ago.

I found some amazing video footage on YouTube of user BadlandsChugs where he has a large Pickle Juice Slush and well, glugs it down as fast as possible.

Spoiler alert: @badlandschugs didn't like it. "It tastes like a big, frozen pickle!" he said.

Now of course that's just one man's opinion. If you love pickles, you might love the Pickle Juice Slushie. And you might also want to try the Big Dill Cheeseburger sandwich which features crispy pickle fries, creamy ranch, chopped lettuce, crinkle cut pickle slices & melty American cheese layered on a 100% pure seasoned beef patty on a toasted brioche bun.

Want something with less pickles in it? You might want to try the Churro milkshake which features real Ice Cream blended with caramel and cinnamon sugar then topped with a cinnamon sugar churro, whipped topping and a cherry.

I don't know about you, but the milkshake looks like the safest bet from the new offerings.

It's worth mentioning if you order online using the website or the mobile app you can get any menu item for 50% at Sonic Drive-In. With over 20 locations in Washington, there's sure to be a Sonic Drive-In near you.

Have you ever had any of these menu items? Did you enjoy the items? Share your thoughts in the comments.