Social Security likely to increase by hundreds each month

Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.

Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. (source)

If this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money over the course of 2023. And with gas prices dropping at record rates, that means you can travel more and drive without fear of spending all of your money at the pump.

Each year the Social Security Administration has a cost-of-living adjustment called COLA. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not eroded by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it is now looking like the COLA will be at least more than the amount of 5.9% which was COLA for 2022. (source)

If you are on Social Security, what do you think of this news?

Do you think this amount will help? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and if you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.