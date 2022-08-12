Former Target employee shares store secrets

Front of Target Store Photo by Wikimedia (Creative Commons)

If you shop at Target, you'll want to know these little known secrets coud save you a lot of money. Here's one important tip to keep in mind.Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. So, whenever you find an item at Target that is cheaper on a competitor's website, just go to Guest Services/Customer Service. Then show the employee the price at the competitor's website and request a price match. If the item is the same and at one of the following stores, they will make the adjustment! For the full list of stores, just click here . For more details, visit Target's website here.

Here's a quick video that shares even more info with you from a Target employee.



Did you know that you have up to two weeks to get a better deal on a purchase? It is really helpful to keep an eye out with competitor's prices, especially on larger ticket items such as a TV or a computer. If you buy something on the website, no problem. For Target.com purchases, you can call Target.com Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869.

Other Simple Ways To Save Money

Another key tip is to consider getting the Target Red Card Debit Card to get at least 5% off of all purchases. You could even get a Disney gift card with the 5% discount.

If you don't want to get a Red Card, you could always just get the Target Circle app and then go to wallet, show bar code before paying to get 1% off of all purchases.

Did you know about these ways to save money at Target?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.