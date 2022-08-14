New Starbucks drink combines coffee and lemonade?

Photo of Starbucks Cups Photo by Kevs (Creative Commons)

There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.

But a new menu item has many people cringing and questioning why anyone would want to have this new drink because of the unique combination.

Starbucks employee Kayli Cernan created a video with this new drink that combines the flavor of cold brew coffee with lemonade.

Kayli shows in the video above how she mixed the two different flavors of the sweet lemonade and the dark rich flavor of cold brew coffee. She then took a taste and held her mouth as if it tastes, well, not pleasing.

The comments to the video were mostly negative as well. User Teagan said, "Acid reflux speed run" due to the combination of acidic drinks mixed together.

User Yolanda said, "I love cold brew lemonade. We make this at the coffee shop I work at." Maybe this drink is just an acquired taste?

