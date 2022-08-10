Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.

Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA). (source) Most interestingly, this new proposal would eliminate the Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCTC), and even replace most state programs that exist to help families.

Romney says, "this is one of the most important efforts to support the family in the past thirty years."

It's important to note that the Family Security Act has not been signed into law yet. It is unclear whether or not there is enough support for this bill at this time.

Thankfully, in Oregon, there are some other options, as more than 200,000 households in Oregon received one-time payments of $600 from the state as early as last month. (source) If you have not yet received that stimulus payment, consider contacting the Oregon Department of Revenue. You can find more information here on this department's website.

