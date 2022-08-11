McDonald's has brought back a beloved menu item

mcdonalds store Photo by Visual Karsa (Unsplash)

It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.

"The fast-food chain has announced the return of its popular breakfast bagel sandwiches, including the Steak, Egg & Cheese sandwich that more than 20,000 people petitioned to have back on the menu," Fox 8 Ohio reported.

As you can imagine, social media, especially Twitter, has erupted with praise.

And it looks better than ever, doesn't it?

Here is the quick review of the sandwich from TikTok user Get Likec.

Spoiler alert: she said it's really good.

But wait there's more than just the Steak, Egg & Cheese bagel.

There is also the Bacon, Egg & Cheese which is a toasted bagel with butter, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, a fluffy folded egg, breakfast sauce and two slices of American cheese.

Lastly, there is also the Sausage, Egg & Cheese which includes a pork sausage patty, lightly seasoned with herbs, layered with a folded egg and two slices of American cheese.

Currently, these sandwiches are available at McDonald’s of Indiana, Ohio, Southwest Michigan is excited to welcome back a fan favorite: breakfast bagels. (source)

