Stimulus funds available for your rent or mortgage

How does some extra money or your mortgage or rent sound right now? Did you know that money is available to you in Wyoming? The key is to know where to find it through a variety of government agencies. The money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different state level departments.

Different Programs For Wyoming Renters

First, let's focus on those who rent. As a resident of Wyoming, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the United States Housing and Urban Development webpage for Wyoming here.

Once there, you can use this tool to find out more information about what is available and learn more about the application process. There is also the Wyoming housing, utilities and energy assistance page you can visit right here.

How Wyoming Homeowners Can Get Money Too

So what can you do if you actually own your home and you want some help with your mortgage payment? The key is to know where you stand right now. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can visit this webpage right here. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here . If you're not sure, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here.

