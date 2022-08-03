Less Social Security possible according to senator

hand with money in wallet Photo by Image Genie (Creative Commons)

In a recent interview Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about the topic of social security. Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security.

With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In California, the average cost of living is $46,636 per year. So if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.

How Social Security Works

Social Security is a program that is operated by the United States federal government. Individuals pay taxes (called Federal Insurance Contributions Act or FICA) that go into a trust fund which then provides benefits to eligible recipients, such as those who are retired, have disabilities, or to the spouses or children of workers who have passed away.

Social Security benefits are adjusted upward for the effects of inflation . This Social Security cost-of-living increase is officially known as the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Each year, the Social Security COLA is adjusted based on the rate of inflation. The Social Security Administration does not announce the new year’s COLA until October. So we don't know how much the amounts will change right now.

