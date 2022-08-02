Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4GN1_0h1ieqrK00
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash)

Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.

However, here's the good news: whether or not a new stimulus comes out, there are a lot of great options that you can look into right now.

For example, every state has different financial relief programs available. If you're facing hard times, whether it be food or shelter, or utilities, all over the state. There are many all over the United States, there are many different programs that can help you out.

For example, if you look into your local utilities such as your gas bill and your water bill, when you contact your service provider, there will be options to seek help. You can go to LIHEAP to see options that will give you a financial lift. If you're behind on your rent or your mortgage, there are many different options there as well such as T-RAP. It's important to look into these and to be aware of what is available today. In many states, there are also tax credits worth looking into one time credits, that will give you some money right now.

If you own a business, it's worth contacting the Small Business Association. As there are many different financial options there as well. If you're really struggling right now, it's worth looking into these options. The more you know, the more you'll be able to decide what is the best choice for you.

What do you think?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is created only for educational and informational purposes.

