Stimulus money available if you rent in Washington

money in hand Photo by 401k2012 (Creative Commons)

Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.

So what can you do? Thankfully, you do have some good options.

First is to look and find what is available to you in terms of rental assistance. Rental assistance is available through several government agencies. So how do you know if you qualify? Go to this website here from the state of Washington. There you'll find more information about the application process. They will ask you some questions about the amount of rent you pay your various household expenses, such as the number of people in your home.

Even if you don't qualify for rental assistance at this time, know that there are many different things you can do. For example, cutting your grocery bill can make a big difference. I know that might sound crazy with the cost of groceries going up so much. But the truth is, you can save money, even today. When it comes to your groceries, there are some expenses that can be cut. Maybe it's as simple as having a meatless Monday, or having less meat in your meals. You can do it. A lot of it does come down to attitude. And you may possibly qualify for some food assistance. Check here on this state of Washington website to find out.

Yes, inflation means a lot of prices are going up, up up. But the good news is that being informed about out what resources are available, you can still come out ahead during this challenging economy.

What do you think about these programs? Feel free to tell me in the comments.

Disclaimer: This article is created only for educational and informational purposes.