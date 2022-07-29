Cash available to homeowners and renters in Washington

stack of money Photo by pictures of money (Creative Commons)

If you're struggling to pay your mortgage or rent right now, that shouldn't be a surprise with the way that prices are increasing for pretty much all goods and services. Thankfully, there are some government funded stimulus programs that are still available to help you with your mortgage or rent. Keep reading for more information.

Programs For Those Who Rent Their Home

If you need rent assistance, you or your landlord can contact the local organization handling rent assistance applications in your county: List of county Eviction Rent Assistance Program providers .

In addition, if you are a tenant under 25, you can also contact a local Youth and Young Adult Eviction Rent Assistance program provider.

There are two more legal resources available to tenants and landlords.

Eviction resolution program. You can contact your local dispute resolution center and ask for their help resolving eviction-related issues. You can find a directory of centers here.

Right to counsel legal program. Tenants who receive public assistance or are very low income – $25,760 annual income for an individual or $53,000 for a family of four – can access a lawyer for free during eviction proceedings. Contact the Eviction Defense Screening Line at 855-657-8387 or apply online at the Northwest Justice Project .

Own Your Home? Here's What You Can Do.

What are your options if you own your home? Well, the first thing you can do is go here to find out more about a specific government program. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here . If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go to this government website to apply. You can also contact the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development here.

