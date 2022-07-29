3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane

Outdoors in Washington State Photo by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash)

Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.

Manito Park

Manito Park on Spokane's south hill was designed by the Olmstead Brothers who also designed Central Park in NYC. It features a formal garden, a Japanese garden, a duck pond and both an upper section with lush lawns and a children's play area and a lower section with a large covered picnic area, children's play area and lush lawns. You can easily make a day of just hanging out and enjoying Manito Park.

Green Bluff

Right now, it's cherry picking season in Washington state. If you hurry, you can also catch the end of strawberry picking season has just passed. You can visit farms in Green Bluff for fresh produce, farm fresh eggs, wine and beer tasting, apple picking (in season), find the perfect Christmas tree (in the winter), explore antique stores, enjoy summertime concerts, and even go camping! Green Bluff is also a great place to get some lunch, and it is also a great place to take lots of pictures! If you want to keep this trip totally free, just focus on enjoying the sights and taking pictures.

Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park features 100-acres of beauty that makes it an urban oasis. Riverfront Park has an ideal downtown location as it is surrounded by the Spokane River. It offers offers a variety of activities from biking the Centennial trail, walking paths, and more. Again, you'll want to bring your camera for this visit too.

