Billions in stimulus money available for Nevada residents

If you're struggling to pay your rent or mortgage, I've got some good news for you. Did you know that billions of dollars are available to you in Nevada to pay your rent or your mortgage?

You could receive between 12 months and 18 months of rental assistance, including a mix of payments for back and future housing payments.

Money is assigned by the federal government for a variety of stimulus programs and then it is sent to various agencies on the state and local levels where you can apply for the money. So, if you are a homeowner, here are some steps you can take to see if you can get some money for your mortgage.

What Nevada Homeowners Can Do

If you are struggling to pay your mortgage, the first thing you can do is go to this website for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. There you will find everything you need to get ready to apply for assistance.

Now if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can visit this webpage to help assist you. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here . If you would like to apply, you'll need some detailed information as listed on the website.

Programs For Nevada Renters

Now if you're a renter in Nevada, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program or Nevada Housing Assistance Program. There are also websites for many individual counties and some cities in Nevada. You can search the entire state database here.

What do you think about these rental assistance and mortgage programs in Nevada?

Disclaimer: This article is created only for educational and informational purposes.