New stimulus proposal would give hundreds each month to Idaho families

hand full of money Photo by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons)

Three United States senators believe that American families are in crisis. Many families are trying to make ends meet and children in America are experiencing poverty. According to The Atlantic, two-parent households where both parents work full-time today make up 46 percent of the population.

Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines feel it is unacceptable for families to be in this situation, so they created a new proposal to give money to parents each month.

The Family Security Act 2.0 gives each parent $350 a month for each child under six and $250 a month for older kids ages six to 17. Romney's plan is paid for by cutting the Child Tax Credit state income tax deductions and family welfare programs in each state.

Currently, in Idaho, according to Talk Poverty there are approximately 195,000 people in poverty. This program would have the aim of reducing this number.

The money would fall into the hands of the family members and they could use the money based on whatever they feel is most important to them.

Utah Senator Mike Lee with Florida's Marco Rubio do not like Romney's plan saying In a joint statement. They have characterized the Family Security Act 2.0 as "universal basic income" and "welfare assistance."

The Niskanen center endorses Mitt Romney's Family's Security Act that gives direct payments to almost every parent every month.

