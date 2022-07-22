New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each month

picture of money on table Photo by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)

It's really frustrating to see prices continue to go up on every product and service out there. It's no wonder that we all are feeling the financial squeeze. But here's some good news. A new proposal called The Family Security Act 2.0 would give you hundreds of dollars more per month. If you have any children under the age of 18, this proposal could be a game changer. For children under the age of six, you would get $350 per month for each qualifying child. For those children aged six to 18, you would receive $250 per month. This is a completely different stimulus item. It is not related to the Child Tax Credit from 2021.

This proposal is from three United States senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, who feel the families need a lift during times of crisis. And the inflation in the United States is at an all time high. So why not provide some relief. The one downfall to this new proposal is that it does not take into account those who have children that live at home that are over the age of 18. Nor does it take into account couples that do not have any children. Retirees, sadly, do not receive any of this money either.

Currently in Seattle, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $4,525 before considering rent or a mortgage. The average three-bedroom apartment rent is $3,016 per month. With average expenses of over $7,541 each month, it is easy to see why so many people are struggling. This proposal would help cover some of those expenses.

Would you support the proposal, or do you think it's too much? Maybe it's too little?

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.