Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus program

Isn't it a huge bummer when prices keep going up and up and your income seems to stay at the same levels? If you feel this way, know that you're not alone. Three United States senators have come together to propose a way to help you out financially each month. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

This new law has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Here's how it works. The Family Security Act would start sending you money each month. You would get $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under.

For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Spokane Cost Of Living Keeps Rising

Currently in Spokane, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,542 before considering rent or a mortgage. When you take into account the cost of an average three-bedroom apartment, the cost is $2,333 per month. With average expenses of over $5,800 each month, it is easy to see why so many people are struggling.

Clearly an increase of thousands more each year could make a big difference in the lives of these families. This new law would only give money to families of children under the age of 18.

