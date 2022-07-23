Gas prices falling in Washington

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPROq_0gmCXqd800
photo of individual getting gas at pumpPhoto by Erik McLean (Unsplash)

If you're feeling the squeeze every time you go to fuel up, know you're not alone. The good news is that gas prices are trending downward and that means more cash in your wallet.

US gasoline prices in Washington State have dropped over 30 cents in the past month. This is clearly a welcome relief to Washingtons drivers following months of dizzying fuel prices that surpassed an average of over $5.50 a gallon last month. According to gas price data records, the average price was $5.51 on June 21st and now the price is an average of $5.18 per gallon as of date of publishing.

Why is the cost of gas going down?

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), oil prices are falling. That fact has contributed to lower prices when you pay for gas at the pump. It's a slower process as gas prices are based on a lot of speculation.

Sadly, gas prices are still up a lot from last year's price of an average of $3.74 per gallon. But this is still definitely a step in the right direction. Hopefully, prices will continue to drop.

Find The Cheapest Gas Where You Live

If you shop around, you can even find gas prices right at around $4.20 per gallon. For example, right now you can find gas at Harold's Market in Anacortes for $4.19 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy. Shopping around can make a big difference.

What do you think about gas prices?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

