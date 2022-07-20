[Opinion] Starbucks closing profitable stores reveals a larger problem

Starbucks store front Photo by TR (Unsplash)

Recently, the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, said that he is closing 16 stores in five states . All over the country. Profitable stores in LA, Portland, Seattle, and others.

The reason Schultz says that they are closing the stores is due to safety. And by safety, he means crime. There are accusations and reports of theft, vandalism, assault, drug use, and more. Schultz also blamed the federal, state and local governments for abdicating themselves from these crimes from doing anything.

Here's the thing. Starbucks continually opens more stores in the country. Currently, there are over 15,000 stores in the United States alone . As more and more stores go up in the inner city, should Starbucks be surprised that they're having issue with crime?

The more Starbucks you put in Los Angeles, the more crime you're going to face. Part of the problem, yes, does fall on on the government level. But how much of this is Starbucks own doing? In their quest for growth, maybe even their obsession with growth, trying to outdo themselves with last month's earnings and continually growing?

At a certain point, if you're putting up a store in an unsafe area, why would you expect the store interior to be any different than the exterior?

Now how can you solve this problem? Frankly, I don't know. There are a lot of issues at hand here. Homelessness, drug use, and mental health are not going to go away. We need to focus more on how we can help each other move forward. Hopefully, Starbucks will stop existing just to please the shareholders and focus more on improving the world.

