Major changes happening at Starbucks





Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according to ScrapeHero.com , there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.

But these numbers will be changing soon, as you'll learn about more below.

Starbucks Updates During 2022

Here is a snapshot of some major updates and changes Starbucks has made during the current year.

On February 1, 2022 Starbucks Q1 Fiscal reports were released. According to Starbucks.com, the store sales in the United States have increased 18%. This change is primarily driven by a 12% increase in comparable transactions and a 6% increase in average ticket.

On June 26th, 2022 according to NBC News, Starbucks voluntarily withdrew a recently introduced breakfast chicken sandwich from its locations because the item failed to meet its standards for quality.

On July 11th, 2022 on Starbucks.com : Howard Schultz said in a recent letter to partners, “We must modernize and transform the Starbucks experience in our stores and recreate an environment that is relevant, welcoming and safe, and where we uplift one another with dignity, respect and kindness. We need to reinvent Starbucks for the future.”

Like all other restaurants and businesses, Starbucks is responding to the ever-changing world.

Most recently, on July 18th, 2022, according to MSN, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shared that he is closing 16 stores due to safety issues, with six of those stores in California. Hopefully, there won't be any more store closures, but Schultz says they are likely coming. Starbucks is still recovering from 2020 but seems to be making strides in the right direction. As the company is wanting to reinvent themselves for the future, more news is sure to be coming on the horizon.

What do you think about these changes? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.