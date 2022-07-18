Oregon families would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus proposal

photo of man holding money Photo by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash)

As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.

And in this proposal, families would receive $350 for every child under the age of five, and $250 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. And that's the amount you will receive per month. This is not a one time payment. This is not an extension of this child tax here credit. This new program would be sending you hundreds of dollars more per month. And there are no stipulations attached to this proposal. You can spend the money however you want. It is not a rebate from your property taxes or anything like that.

Let's take a closer look at what this would mean

If you had two children under the age of six, you would receive $700 A month or $8,400 per year. And this is not incorporated with any other tax refunds or tax credits. Rather, the Family Security Act 2.0 would be in addition to those programs. So you would get $8,400 hours more per year that you could spend on your mortgage or your rent or utilities or groceries. With the cost of living in Portland being an average of $4,027 dollars before rent, this boost of cash would very likely help families.

What do you think about this? Would you support this proposal that has been introduced?

If you support this act, please let me know in the comments.

