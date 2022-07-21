Billions of stimulus dollars available for Washington residents

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7JhM_0ghzk8Uc00
hundred dollar billsEngin Akyurt/Unsplash

As costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that many people are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage. But here's some good news: billions of dollars of stimulus money are available for many people whether you own or rent your home. Read on for more info.

Programs For Those Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. As a Washington State resident, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Spokane County Rental Assistance website where you can get more information about the requirements and you can even apply. There are websites for many individual counties and some cities in Washington. You can search the entire state database here.

Your Options As A Homeowner

So what are your options if you own your home? Well, the first thing you can do is go here to find out more about a specific government program. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here.

If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here. When you apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more.

What do you think about these programs? Do you think they could help you with your monthly expenses?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# stimulus# economy# inflation# washington

Comments / 46

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
6877 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Washington State

Incredible, up-close video footage of Orcas near the shore

killer whalesPhoto by Nitesh Jain (Unsplash) Get ready to see a once in a lifetime event. Amy B. was visiting Bella Bella Beach and shared some amazing video footage of a pod of Orcas swimming by. Here is the firsthand footage that Amy B. shared on Tiktok.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Major changes happening at Starbucks

Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according toScrapeHero.com, there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.

Read full story
28 comments
Spokane, WA

Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus program

folded money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Isn't it a huge bummer when prices keep going up and up and your income seems to stay at the same levels? If you feel this way, know that you're not alone. Three United States senators have come together to propose a way to help you out financially each month. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
23 comments
Washington State

Gas prices keep dropping in Washington

photo of individual getting gas at pumpPhoto by Erik McLean (Unsplash) If you're feeling the squeeze every time you go to fuel up, know you're not alone. The good news is that gas prices are trending downward and that means more cash in your wallet.

Read full story
35 comments
Washington State

Starbucks store closures announced in Washington due to crime

Starbucks Store insidePhoto by S. Ratanak (Unsplash) Recently, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shared that he is closing 16 stores due to safety issues. The stores will close by July 31, including six stores in Seattle, six in the Los Angeles area, two in Portland, and also locations in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. (source) The following specific locations in Washington are going to be closed: 23rd and Jackson Avenue, 1600 East Olive Way, 505 5th Ave South, 400 Pine Street, Roosevelt Way and NE 65th Street and lastly Airport Way and Highway 99 (Everett).

Read full story
57 comments
Spokane, WA

New stimulus proposal would give you hundreds each month

Can you imagine what it would be like to have a few thousand more dollars per year right now? Or even what it would be like to get an additional $600 more per month? That's exactly what three senators are suggesting now in a new proposal that would give many people thousands of dollars each year.

Read full story
85 comments
Los Angeles, CA

[Opinion] Starbucks closing profitable stores reveals a larger problem

Starbucks store frontPhoto by TR (Unsplash) Recently, the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, said that he is closing 16 stores in five states. All over the country. Profitable stores in LA, Portland, Seattle, and others.

Read full story
64 comments
Oregon State

Oregon families would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus proposal

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
94 comments
Nevada State

Nevada Gas Prices Likely to Stay High Throughout the Summer

Nevada’s average gas price is currently one of the highest in the nation, topping out at $5.58. They are in the same company as states such as Washington, California, and Oregon, to name a few. All this is due to oil prices remaining high and normal economic factors.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

[Opinion] Washington Legislators Think They Can Force Your To Buy Electric Vehicles

The Washington gas price is currently averaging at $5.36. According to AAA, the highest county average is $5.94, and the lowest is $4.80 a gallon. There have been rumors about $10 gas in the future. And it seems like a real possibility.

Read full story
118 comments
California State

Gas Prices Could Hit $10 a Gallon in California This Summer

According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently sitting at $6.297, the highest recorded average price ever. With summer coming up, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard.

Read full story
122 comments
California State

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.

Read full story
196 comments
Washington State

Washington Education Association Expects Teacher Shortage To Grow Worse

"Statewide teacher shortage to only get worse, impacting class sizes and the quality of kids' education." - Justin Fox-Bailey, WEA Board Member. Burnout, lack of support, standardized test focus, and low pay are killing the teaching profession around the state and the United States. Then, there are the issues of school shootings, legislative requirements, and the fact that not as many people are getting degrees in school.

Read full story
42 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Hit Washington State Residents

As inflation continues to soar across the country, Washingtonians are paying more for almost everything, with the impact being more evident in Western regions. Everything was on the rise in April for inflation across the board.

Read full story
24 comments
Spokane, WA

Average Gas Prices Have Topped $5 a Gallon in Spokane

This morning, I headed into town to run errands and saw my local gas station update their pricing board to $5.09. Up an entire ten cents from just yesterday. Immediately I felt a tiny part of me die inside. Watching the gas prices climb the steady mountain to five dollars has been brutal. Every gas tank is growing closer and closer to the price of a barrel of oil.

Read full story
26 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Explode in Washington State

You have probably noticed prices on everything are going up. Whether you are getting gas or in the supermarket, prices continue to rise here in Washington. And some places more than others.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Great Coffee Drive Thru Stands In Spokane

Spokane is the city of drive-thru coffee stands. There seems to be one on every corner, like Starbuck in Seattle. It is really the funniest thing. But it makes sense. It gets cold here. No one wants to walk inside a coffee shop in the dead of winter.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy