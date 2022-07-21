Billions of stimulus dollars available for Washington residents

hundred dollar bills Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

As costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that many people are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage. But here's some good news: billions of dollars of stimulus money are available for many people whether you own or rent your home. Read on for more info.

Programs For Those Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. As a Washington State resident, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Spokane County Rental Assistance website where you can get more information about the requirements and you can even apply. There are websites for many individual counties and some cities in Washington. You can search the entire state database here.

Your Options As A Homeowner

So what are your options if you own your home? Well, the first thing you can do is go here to find out more about a specific government program. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here .

If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here . When you apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more.

What do you think about these programs? Do you think they could help you with your monthly expenses?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.