New stimulus proposal would give thousands per year to families in Washington

Can you imagine what it would be like to have a few thousand more dollars per year right now? Or even what it would be like to get an additional $600 more per month? That's exactly what three senators are suggesting now in a new proposal that would give many people thousands of dollars each year.

Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0 . Here's how this program would work. First, it would send $350 per child ages five and under to eligible families, and the money would come to families during pregnancy. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

So, what's the catch?

You're probably thinking this sounds great, especially when the cost of living is higher than ever. What's the catch? There really isn't a catch, honestly. The proposal just has to make its way through the senate. This program would replace the different kinds of welfare that currently exist for families and simplify the entire process. This is not an extension of the Child Tax Credit from 2021. This is a new program altogether with the intention of helping families.

Currently in Spokane, Washington, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,539.56 without rent. Clearly this increase in cash would help a lot of Washington families.

