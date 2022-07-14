Spokane, WA

New stimulus proposal would give thousands per year to families in Washington

J.R. Heimbigner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVXLO_0gfskch600
cash in handPhoto by JP Valery/Unsplash

Can you imagine what it would be like to have a few thousand more dollars per year right now? Or even what it would be like to get an additional $600 more per month? That's exactly what three senators are suggesting now in a new proposal that would give many people thousands of dollars each year.

Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's how this program would work. First, it would send $350 per child ages five and under to eligible families, and the money would come to families during pregnancy. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

So, what's the catch?

You're probably thinking this sounds great, especially when the cost of living is higher than ever. What's the catch? There really isn't a catch, honestly. The proposal just has to make its way through the senate. This program would replace the different kinds of welfare that currently exist for families and simplify the entire process. This is not an extension of the Child Tax Credit from 2021. This is a new program altogether with the intention of helping families.

Currently in Spokane, Washington, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,539.56 without rent. Clearly this increase in cash would help a lot of Washington families.

What do you think? Do you think this a good idea? Would you support this new proposal? Share in the comments below. And if you think this would be helpful for your friends, please share this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# stimulus# money# 2022# government payments

Comments / 84

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
6618 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Los Angeles, CA

[Opinion] Starbucks closing profitable stores is a sign of a bigger problem

Starbucks store frontPhoto by TR (Unsplash) Recently, the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, said that he is closing 16 stores in five states. All over the country. Profitable stores in LA, Portland, Seattle, and others.

Read full story
16 comments

Big Changes at Starbucks During 2022

Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Please note that this article is based on corporate reports and accredited information. The information in this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Starbucks.com, and NBCnews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks store closures announced in 5 states

Starbucks Store insidePhoto by S. Ratanak (Unsplash) Recently, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shared that he is closing 16 stores due to safety issues. The stores will close by July 31, including six in Seattle, six in the Los Angeles area, two in Portland, and also locations in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. (source)

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon families would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus proposal

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
80 comments
Washington State

Billions in stimulus money available for Washington residents

As costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that many people are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage. But here's some good news: billions of dollars of stimulus money are available for many people whether you own or rent your home. Read on for more info.

Read full story
30 comments
Nevada State

Nevada Gas Prices Likely to Stay High Throughout the Summer

Nevada’s average gas price is currently one of the highest in the nation, topping out at $5.58. They are in the same company as states such as Washington, California, and Oregon, to name a few. All this is due to oil prices remaining high and normal economic factors.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

[Opinion] Washington Legislators Think They Can Force Your To Buy Electric Vehicles

The Washington gas price is currently averaging at $5.36. According to AAA, the highest county average is $5.94, and the lowest is $4.80 a gallon. There have been rumors about $10 gas in the future. And it seems like a real possibility.

Read full story
118 comments
California State

Gas Prices Could Hit $10 a Gallon in California This Summer

According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently sitting at $6.297, the highest recorded average price ever. With summer coming up, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard.

Read full story
122 comments
California State

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.

Read full story
196 comments
Washington State

Washington Education Association Expects Teacher Shortage To Grow Worse

"Statewide teacher shortage to only get worse, impacting class sizes and the quality of kids' education." - Justin Fox-Bailey, WEA Board Member. Burnout, lack of support, standardized test focus, and low pay are killing the teaching profession around the state and the United States. Then, there are the issues of school shootings, legislative requirements, and the fact that not as many people are getting degrees in school.

Read full story
42 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Hit Washington State Residents

As inflation continues to soar across the country, Washingtonians are paying more for almost everything, with the impact being more evident in Western regions. Everything was on the rise in April for inflation across the board.

Read full story
24 comments
Spokane, WA

Average Gas Prices Have Topped $5 a Gallon in Spokane

This morning, I headed into town to run errands and saw my local gas station update their pricing board to $5.09. Up an entire ten cents from just yesterday. Immediately I felt a tiny part of me die inside. Watching the gas prices climb the steady mountain to five dollars has been brutal. Every gas tank is growing closer and closer to the price of a barrel of oil.

Read full story
26 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Explode in Washington State

You have probably noticed prices on everything are going up. Whether you are getting gas or in the supermarket, prices continue to rise here in Washington. And some places more than others.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Great Coffee Drive Thru Stands In Spokane

Spokane is the city of drive-thru coffee stands. There seems to be one on every corner, like Starbuck in Seattle. It is really the funniest thing. But it makes sense. It gets cold here. No one wants to walk inside a coffee shop in the dead of winter.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

The Best Tacos In Spokane Are On The South Hill

Tacos aren't all made equal. Sometimes you go to a taco stand or a Mexican restaurant, and the food is on par with what you could cook at home. Sometimes you go to a restaurant, and the tacos are fine. The quality is slightly better than homemade, but nothing to write home about. However, there are occasions when you come upon a location and immediately recognize that you have discovered something unique.

Read full story
5 comments
Spokane, WA

If You Are In Downtown Spokane, Stop By O'Doherty's Irish Grille

Everyone has a story about a time they stopped by O'Doherty's. Whether it was a time, you were there with friends after Hoopfest. Or maybe you stopped in and listed to Irish Music on a weeknight.

Read full story
2 comments
Spokane, WA

Why You Should Stop In At Ferrante's

While every restaurant has something that draws people in and makes them want to frequent it, Ferrante's reminds me of Italy. Sure, it may be the gelato cart next to the counter where you place your order.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy