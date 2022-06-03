Spokane, WA

Average Gas Prices Have Topped $5 a Gallon in Spokane

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTOZJ_0fyWouEi00
Photo by Mehluli Hikwa on Unsplash

This morning, I headed into town to run errands and saw my local gas station update their pricing board to $5.09. Up an entire ten cents from just yesterday.

Immediately I felt a tiny part of me die inside. Watching the gas prices climb the steady mountain to five dollars has been brutal. Every gas tank is growing closer and closer to the price of a barrel of oil.

Watching the gas prices climb led me to wonder, when will it start to drop?

Summer Will Be Rough on the Wallet

While it is easy to blame the Russia/Ukraine War or President Biden shutting down other oil options, the Truth of the matter is that supply is low, and demand has gone back up.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, people weren’t traveling. As restrictions have been removed, people are ready to get on the road for summer vacation.

Yes, supply is down because of less oil available, but demand has increased, leading to substantial price jumps. These two factors are hurting the American wallet.

Spokane Feels the Price Hikes

Currently, the average gas price in Spokane county is $5.05. However, we have seen prices all over the place depending on what part of your area. These prices will not likely drop, unfortunately.

Unless the war in Ukraine resolves, we will likely see high prices through the summer. And potentially, when kids go back to school, and life returns to an average pace, will things go back down around the fall.

We will need to prepare ourselves for higher prices this summer. Which none of us want to do.

What do you think? Will prices drop sooner? Will they stay high later? Share in the comments below. And if you found this article interesting, please share it with your friends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Taxes# Inflation# Economy# Politics

Comments / 26

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
5896 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Washington State

[Opinion] Washington Legislators Think They Can Force Your To Buy Electric Vehicles

The Washington gas price is currently averaging at $5.36. According to AAA, the highest county average is $5.94, and the lowest is $4.80 a gallon. There have been rumors about $10 gas in the future. And it seems like a real possibility.

Read full story
116 comments

Gas Prices Could Hit $10 a Gallon in California This Summer

According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently sitting at $6.297, the highest recorded average price ever. With summer coming up, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard.

Read full story
121 comments

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.

Read full story
194 comments
Washington State

Washington Education Association Expects Teacher Shortage To Grow Worse

"Statewide teacher shortage to only get worse, impacting class sizes and the quality of kids' education." - Justin Fox-Bailey, WEA Board Member. Burnout, lack of support, standardized test focus, and low pay are killing the teaching profession around the state and the United States. Then, there are the issues of school shootings, legislative requirements, and the fact that not as many people are getting degrees in school.

Read full story
42 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Hit Washington State Residents

As inflation continues to soar across the country, Washingtonians are paying more for almost everything, with the impact being more evident in Western regions. Everything was on the rise in April for inflation across the board.

Read full story
24 comments
Washington State

Inflation Continues to Explode in Washington State

You have probably noticed prices on everything are going up. Whether you are getting gas or in the supermarket, prices continue to rise here in Washington. And some places more than others.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Great Coffee Drive Thru Stands In Spokane

Spokane is the city of drive-thru coffee stands. There seems to be one on every corner, like Starbuck in Seattle. It is really the funniest thing. But it makes sense. It gets cold here. No one wants to walk inside a coffee shop in the dead of winter.

Read full story
5 comments
Spokane, WA

The Best Tacos In Spokane Are On The South Hill

Tacos aren't all made equal. Sometimes you go to a taco stand or a Mexican restaurant, and the food is on par with what you could cook at home. Sometimes you go to a restaurant, and the tacos are fine. The quality is slightly better than homemade, but nothing to write home about. However, there are occasions when you come upon a location and immediately recognize that you have discovered something unique.

Read full story
5 comments
Spokane, WA

If You Are In Downtown Spokane, Stop By O'Doherty's Irish Grille

Everyone has a story about a time they stopped by O'Doherty's. Whether it was a time, you were there with friends after Hoopfest. Or maybe you stopped in and listed to Irish Music on a weeknight.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

Why You Should Stop In At Ferrante's

While every restaurant has something that draws people in and makes them want to frequent it, Ferrante's reminds me of Italy. Sure, it may be the gelato cart next to the counter where you place your order.

Read full story
1 comments
Coeur D'alene, ID

Try Out Awaken Coffee This Week In Coeur D'Alene

Do you enjoy drinking coffee? How about some bubble tea? Are you a resident of Coeur D'Alene? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should visit this fantastic treasure on Atlas Road.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

This Summer Check Out The Historic Centennial Trail

This might be the year that more people will be walking, hiking, and biking the Centennial Trail. After all, with gas prices going through the roof around the nation, maybe Spokane is the 'stay-cation' we will be able to afford.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

50 Taps of Beer All In One Place

I wasn't sure about this location at first. Still, after our second visit, the beer selection and massive choice of delicious meals had me sold. This gastropub, beer hall, and restaurant are located off Grand Boulevard in the Manito Shopping Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Washington State Gas Prices Could Reach $10

Washington state's average state gas price is currently clocking in at $5.18. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county is San Juan County, at $5.73. The lowest is found at $4.67 in Asotin County.

Read full story
229 comments
Spokane, WA

The Best Burger In Northern Idaho

It's hard to come by a delicious burger. While there are a lot of places to go for a burger in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, or the surrounding area. I have found it's better to start with what I don't want.

Read full story
9 comments
Spokane, WA

The Coffee Culture In Spokane Is Very Welcoming This Spring

The sunshine is starting to come out in Spokane, and now is a great time to get out to some of our local coffee shops. To some, the coffee culture in Spokane is entirely underground.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

5 Great Places To Go With The Family This Spring

Spring has arrived in the Inland Northwest, and we are eager to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. The best part is that we reside in an area where we can go out and have some fun! This year, my family and I intend to make our outdoor experiences in Spokane a little more touristy.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Two More Stimulus Payments Might Be Coming Your Way

Residents of four states in the United States may be eligible for future stimulus payments, which will begin in May as the country struggles with high inflation. Families and individuals that qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus payment. This is a one-time payment of $600 or $1,200 per tax return.

Read full story
59 comments
California State

New Program to Help First Time Home Buyers

Last month, California established two initiatives to assist those who want to become homeowners, one of which allows first-time homebuyers to borrow a down payment at 0% interest.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy