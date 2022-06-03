Average Gas Prices Have Topped $5 a Gallon in Spokane

Photo by Mehluli Hikwa on Unsplash

This morning, I headed into town to run errands and saw my local gas station update their pricing board to $5.09. Up an entire ten cents from just yesterday.

Immediately I felt a tiny part of me die inside. Watching the gas prices climb the steady mountain to five dollars has been brutal. Every gas tank is growing closer and closer to the price of a barrel of oil.

Watching the gas prices climb led me to wonder, when will it start to drop?

Summer Will Be Rough on the Wallet

While it is easy to blame the Russia/Ukraine War or President Biden shutting down other oil options, the Truth of the matter is that supply is low, and demand has gone back up.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, people weren’t traveling. As restrictions have been removed, people are ready to get on the road for summer vacation.

Yes, supply is down because of less oil available, but demand has increased, leading to substantial price jumps. These two factors are hurting the American wallet.

Spokane Feels the Price Hikes

Currently, the average gas price in Spokane county is $5.05. However, we have seen prices all over the place depending on what part of your area. These prices will not likely drop, unfortunately.

Unless the war in Ukraine resolves, we will likely see high prices through the summer. And potentially, when kids go back to school, and life returns to an average pace, will things go back down around the fall.

We will need to prepare ourselves for higher prices this summer. Which none of us want to do.

What do you think? Will prices drop sooner? Will they stay high later? Share in the comments below. And if you found this article interesting, please share it with your friends.