The Best Tacos In Spokane Are On The South Hill

Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

Tacos aren't all made equal. Sometimes you go to a taco stand or a Mexican restaurant, and the food is on par with what you could cook at home.

Sometimes you go to a restaurant, and the tacos are fine. The quality is slightly better than homemade, but nothing to write home about. However, there are occasions when you come upon a location and immediately recognize that you have discovered something unique.

That's what we discovered at this great little South Hill drive-thru. Something unique. So, where are these amazing tacos to be found? El Charrito is where you'll find them.

El Charrito's Specifics

Here are the essential details for El Charrito, so you can get those delicious tacos today. You can sit inside, but we have never done so; nonetheless, we frequently use the drive-through.

El Charrito is located at 4304 South Regal Street, near the end of the strip mall, close to Waddell's. You may either drive through or stop in for seating at the finish.

Their hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This way, you can meet them for lunch or supper during the week. We will prepare both lunch and dinner in our home depending on the day.

We just come here for the tacos, even though they serve a wide variety of dishes. Their pork, beef, chicken, and other meat tacos are delicious. We don't usually order a big lunch, just two or three tacos for each. So I can't really comment on their entire menu.

Final Thoughts on Tacos in Spokane

We enjoy eating here for lunch or dinner. The people are pleasant. The drive-thru is useful. The food is also excellent. Most importantly, there aren't many other locations like it on the South Hill or in Spokane.

I strongly advise you to stop by El Charrito today and pick some tacos.

Last but not least, going through the drive-thru might be time-consuming. So be ready to wait a little longer. However, the wait is well worth it. We have never been disappointed with our decision to eat here.

What do you think? What is your favorite place in Spokane? Be sure to share this article with your friends.