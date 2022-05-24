Spokane, WA

If You Are In Downtown Spokane, Stop By O'Doherty's Irish Grille

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4OxT_0fo8BirY00
Photo by Amie Johnson on Unsplash

Everyone has a story about a time they stopped by O'Doherty's. Whether it was a time, you were there with friends after Hoopfest. Or maybe you stopped in and listed to Irish Music on a weeknight.

No matter the case, it is one of those places where you don't mind stopping in for a pitcher of beer.

There are plenty of dive bars in town where you can grab a cheap pitcher of beer with your friends, but that's not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about purchasing a pitcher of beer and hanging out in downtown Spokane for a couple of hours, telling stories and laughing.

Something about it reminds me of the Irish pubs in movies. It's not a spectacular establishment, but it's a pleasant place to unwind with friends over a few beers. Another feature is that it appears modest from the outside.

We must have stayed for three or four hours and had a terrific time on my last visit to this location. The server even sat down and talked with our party for a while, and we all laughed a lot. Now, I'm not talking about laughing till we're blue; I'm talking about laughing because we're having a good time.

The Details on O'Doherty's

O'Doherty's opens daily at 11:30, seven days a week. Happy hour is from 4 to 6, which includes $1 off all Appetizers, Tap Beers, Well drinks, and glasses of Wine!

O'Doherty's is located at 525 W Spokane Falls Blvd, downtown. Be sure to give yourself a chance to find parking, or you can just park over at Riverpark Square.

You can dine in, carry out, or sit out on their patio (this is my preferred location during the summertime). No matter the plan, it is totally worth coming in for a beer or grabbing the fish and chips.

What do you think? Have you visited O'Doherty's lately? What is your favorite watering hole in Spokane? Share in the comments below, and be sure to share this story!

