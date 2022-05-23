Why You Should Stop In At Ferrante's

Photo by Marcus Loke on Unsplash

While every restaurant has something that draws people in and makes them want to frequent it, Ferrante's reminds me of Italy. Sure, it may be the gelato cart next to the counter where you place your order.

Perhaps the tiny cafe tables remind me of some of the mom-and-pop restaurants where I ate in Italy. Maybe it's the environment's simplicity. Whatever it is, it makes me want to return for more.

The key, in my opinion, is how tempting it is to sit down, eat, drink, and enjoy your time there. Whether you're with relatives or not. Getting a drink with a pal. Or on a date with your partner. It is also highly kid-friendly, so there is something for everyone. I've even spent afternoons there working remotely.

Ferrante's Stats

They're near the corner of 46th and Regal, as I mentioned. There is plenty of parking, and even when the restaurant is packed, the parking lot is seldom full. As a result, you will always be able to find a parking spot.

Their opening hours are typical for a restaurant that does not serve breakfast. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are closed on Sundays. This is convenient since you can get lunch, stay for coffee and gelato, and then return to work.

They run an Italian eatery. When you speak with the owner, you will learn that they originally intended to be an Italian pizza restaurant. Their menu has expanded to include pasta, salads, calzones, and more.

They are also highly family-friendly. There are kid's menus available, complete with coloring papers and crayons. Of course, gelato is a significant appeal to the kids. This is a significant plus for me because I have three young daughters, and it's good to be able to eat somewhere where the whole family is welcome.

Final Thoughts on Ferrante's

We've got you covered whether you're popping in for a romantic night, a break from your day, family dinner, or gelato. They also cater, which is a significant part of their operation. We haven't ordered catering from them yet, but I'm sure it will be fantastic.

What do you think? Have you been to Ferrante's? Where do you like to go during the summer in Spokane? Share in the comments below and share this article with your friends!