The Best Burger In Northern Idaho

Photo by Peter Dawn on Unsplash

It's hard to come by a delicious burger. While there are a lot of places to go for a burger in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, or the surrounding area. I have found it's better to start with what I don't want.

I don't want cheap junk food that will make me sick while seeking a delicious hamburger. I also don't want to pay too much for something that won't fill me full or taste nice. I want something that tastes excellent, isn't too expensive and will keep me satisfied.

After nearly three years in Spokane, I've finally found the right spot. The issue is that this location is not in Spokane but instead in Post Falls, Idaho.

Now, consider this before you think I'm crazy, and Post Falls is too far away. Keep in mind that some folks will commute for an hour in the morning. Perhaps you believe it is too far to travel to "another state" for lunch.

People will go across town to Chick-fil-A and wait an hour for something decent, but they will not go 30 minutes across state lines for something good. I'd like to persuade you otherwise today. Because I've discovered one of the best burger joints in the area, and it's not in Spokane.

Rogers Ice Cream & Burgers

About three years ago, my wife and I relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Spokane, Washington. Surprisingly, excellent food was the thing we missed the most. Sure, Spokane has a lot of restaurants, but nothing really jumps out unless you're willing to spend $50 for two people.

When a buddy recommended Rogers, we decided to travel to Post Falls to see whether it was that excellent. Well, I have some exciting news for you. It appeals to me more than In-And-Out.

3 Reasons Why Roger's Is Excellent

First, their beef is acquired locally and is never frozen. Like the majority of its ingredients, it hails from the Pacific Northwest. This is most likely one of the reasons the meal is so delicious. It's also fantastic to know that they contribute to the local economy.

Second, everything is prepared to order. Burgers, milkshakes, french fries, and kettle-style chips are examples. You know your burger and fries weren't produced 30 minutes ago and hadn't been sitting under a heat lamp when you ordered them.

Third, they are not prohibitively expensive. We are a family of five, and we can feed all five for less than $40! While it isn't the most essential factor for us, it does make a difference when your money goes a long way and the meal is good.

Final Thoughts

It's hard to come by a good burger. And when you do, it is entirely worth driving across state lines for it. Whether you are from Spokane or in Northern Idaho, you need to stop at Roger's!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.