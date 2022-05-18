5 Great Places To Go With The Family This Spring

Photo by Clayton on Unsplash

Spring has arrived in the Inland Northwest, and we are eager to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. The best part is that we reside in an area where we can go out and have some fun! This year, my family and I intend to make our outdoor experiences in Spokane a little more touristy.

We learned how much Spokane and the Inland Northwest offered when we started organizing adventures. So it only seems right to share a couple of these spots with you and your family to help you get out this year! Personally, I have an extensive list, but here are seven sites we aim to visit this year that would be enjoyable to get out to and enjoy the sunlight.

Another thing I wanted to mention is how much Spokane has changed since I was a child. We used to come up to Spokane every now and then to do a few things. Now that I have my own family and have returned to the neighborhood, there appear to be many more alternatives. So, here are a few examples.

Riverfront Park

The Spokane River and Upper Spokane Falls are surrounded by this 100-acre park. The park has had a lot of upgrades in recent years, and it's a terrific place to take family hikes while learning more about Spokane and its history.

Manito Park

I must admit that we didn't visit Manito Park too often when I was a kid. However, now that we live in Spokane, it has become a great location to visit on a hot day. An arboretum, a conservatory, and botanical gardens are part of this 90-acre park on the Southill. There are also walking trails and splash pads. It's fun for the whole family.

Mount Spokane State Park

The drive is worth your time, though it is roughly 23 miles north of Spokane. Bring a picnic lunch and take in the scenery from the top of the mountain. There is snowboarding and skiing in the winter, but it is also a terrific spot to get to know the area and terrain in the summer.

Riverside State Park

Nine Mile Falls, located north of Spokane, offers an all-day activity for the whole family with its hiking trails, park area, and waterways. It is another location that may need a short trip. Still, it is well worth the effort to experience this natural setting.

High Drive Bluff Park

This is a site where I took my daughter hiking last summer, and we hope to return this year. You can see the Latah Creek Valley and enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the top. It's ideal for hiking, riding, and relaxing in the sun during the day.

Where Else To Go?

These are just a few of the fantastic outdoor parks in our neighborhood. There are many other exciting places to see in the Spokane area! One of the things I enjoy about being outside is how much we can connect with the natural scenery here, which I have found to be beautiful and serene on numerous occasions.

While this is a shortlist, please contribute some of your favorite outdoor spots in Spokane. This way, we can all get out a little more and appreciate our wonderful city while encouraging our children to do so.

