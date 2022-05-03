Inflation Is Up Again In The United States

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Inflation has been a problem in the United States for months, with an annual rate of 8.5 percent in March. With inflation continuing to grow, the typical American feels the pinch from rising housing, grocery, and transportation prices. While the Fed is attempting to slow things down, it will be ineffective in the short run.

You're undoubtedly aware of it. The easiest to identify at the gas pump for the typical American is $4.08. Hawaii has the highest average for a state at $5.24, while Michigan has the lowest at $3.93. The remainder of us occupies a middle ground.

As measured by the Cost of Living Index, the general cost of living reveals a significant disparity between states. Mississippi has the lowest rate, and Hawaii has the highest rate. It applies to groceries, transportation, housing, and utilities after looking at the many categories.

What is causing American inflation?

There are numerous ideas as to why inflation in the United States has begun to rise. High demand (due to stimulus and tax payments) and limited supply are some factors (due to supply chain issues). Others feel it has more to do with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up the price of oil and gas. A mixture of these theories is most likely to blame.

Despite rising inflation, the contemporary economy's demand for goods remains robust. This is partly due to the lasting impact of more funds delivered to people in the United States who may not have needed the stimulus or tax credit money.

And it doesn't appear that things will be slowing down anytime soon. According to forecasts, inflation is expected to continue for another 18 to 24 months. This might either balance out if the government does everything to slow things down, or it could lead to a recession.

How can the United States reduce inflation?

It has many possibilities, but it must be careful not to force us into a recession. According to Investopedia, the federal government has three options for combating inflation.

Create wage and price regulations to slow demand, although this would likely result in job losses and a recession. Reduce the money supply by lowering bonds and raising the federal interest rate, as they are already doing. Lower reserve requirements will result in fewer lending chances because banks will have less money on hand to lend.

The majority of the time, option number two occurs, in which the money supply is reduced. Because they raised the money supply considerably during the pandemic with stimulus cheques and child tax credits, this course of action makes it reasonable.

People looking to buy homes in the current market, on the other hand, will be harmed since housing costs will continue to grow. At the same time, interest rates will rise, making home loans less affordable.

What do you think the US Government should do to help with inflation at this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below. If you think more people should read this article, please share it with your friends!

DISCLAIMER: The ideas presented in this post are personal opinions and for entertainment and informational purposes only.