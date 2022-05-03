Biden's New Proposal Would Increase How Much Rich Pay In Taxes

Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

The White House just shared a new minimum tax on billionaires that would completely change how individuals are taxed in the United States. The proposal is sure to generate fierce opposition from Republicans and others and would include a minimum rate for all Americans with a wealth of more than $100 million. In this plan, the minimum rate would be 20% of this group’s total annual income. Unrealized gains — such as unsold stocks and bonds — would be included in the total. (source)

The White House says it is a “glaring problem” that the ultra-rich “often pay indefensibly low taxes. (source) Other Democrats are supporting this change.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, says this is “a solid proposal that would ensure billionaires pay taxes every year. There’s no way to fix our broken tax code without getting at the problem of billionaires avoiding taxes for decades, if not indefinitely."

ProPublica found that while the median American household earning roughly $70,000 per year paid 14% in federal taxes each year, the 25 richest Americans paid a “true tax rate” of just 3.4% on wealth growth of $401 billion between 2014 and 2018. That's right, most households pay 14% but the richest Americans pay an average of 3.4% Even more shocking, in 2007, Jeff Bezos did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011 by paying absolutely nothing. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes. (source)

The Democrats say it's time for the rich to pay more in taxes. Do you support this change?