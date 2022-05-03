Is the United States Headed for a Recession?

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

The ideas presented in this post are personal opinions and for entertainment purposes only. NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE! In no event will JR Heimbigner be liable for any loss or damage including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this content.

Recession: A significant decline in activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, visible in industrial production, employment, real income, and wholesale-retail trade." - National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)

A recession, in essence, is when our economy declines significantly. Across the map, there are significant fears that the United States is heading into a recession. When we consider this potential, it is essential to know some signs of impending economic slowdown.

According to the Balance, there are 12 typical causes of a recession. They also note that it is essential to remember that "an economic dip, as measured as a decline in GDP, must occur for two or more successive quarters to qualify as an official recession."

When we consider the list of 12, here are the main reasons we might see a recession hitting the United States in the next 6 to 12 months

Loss of Confidence in Investment and the Economy

We are heading into May, a typical time for people to cash out of the stock market to pay for trips and vacations. This is known as 'sell in May and go away.'

After two long years of Covid, many people will likely take advantage of this phenomenon and sell stocks, especially as April was the worst month since March of 2020 for the stock market.

High Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve will be hiking the interest rate up multiple times this year. They are going to be aggressive about it this year too. So we will likely see high interest rates by the end of the year, which will contribute to a recession.

Manufacturing Orders Slow Down

Now, this is pure speculation on my part. However, many other businesses are slowing down their manufacturing with the chip shortage. No parts, no products. And, if interest rates go up and inflation continues, we will likely see demand go down for luxury items.

Deflation

Now, deflation is the opposite of inflation. The drastic fall in prices due to low demand encourages people to wait to buy things until prices bottom out. This can create a massive increase in supply, which slows down production too.

Is a Recession coming to the United States?

There is a high likelihood of a recession coming to the United States with these four factors. There are other tell-tale signs, yet these are the reasons for those signs. Check out this video to learn about some of those signs:

What do you think? Are we headed for a recession? Leave a comment below. If you think more people should read this article, please share it with your friends!