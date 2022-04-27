Five Bears Discovered Living Under House in California

black bear family outside Photo by Delaney Van (Creative Commons/Unsplash)

If you ever hear any sounds coming from under your house, it's a good idea to check and see what is making those sounds. That's a lesson that a house guest learned the hard way in South Lake Tahoe, California.

A renter, who has chosen to remain anonymous, started hearing some sounds that resembled purring beneath the floorboards. Eventually, this individual asked neighbors if they were hearing the same noise, but neighbors said they had not heard any noises.

Finally, over the past week, the individual heard more sounds which prompted them to believe that the noises might be a bear. That's when they called the BEAR League, a non profit group that works to keep bears in the area safe, to check out the house.

That was when the surprise came. The BEAR League discovered a mom and four cubs under the home.

When BEAR League arrived on the scene, an adult bear was found in an open area beneath the house. It was a female. Naturally, anytime you see a female bear, you have to wonder if there are cubs. After shining a flashlight under the house, officials saw a pair of eyes flashing back at them. Thankfully, the cubs came out and no one was injured. If you encounter a bear or hear any unusual sounds, please contact the proper authorities.

