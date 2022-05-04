Amazon Will Start Having a 5% Fuel and Inflation Surcharge to Some Sellers

Amazon logo on phone Photo by Christian Wiediger (Creative Commons)

The prices for goods on Amazon will likely soon be increasing on many items as Amazon is going to start charging some sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge.

This surcharge is the first time this has happened in company history.

The e-commerce giant said the new fee will begin this week on April 28 and is being imposed because inflation has worsened significantly in recent months." (source)

In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges," Amazon wrote in memo that was provided to CNN.

"It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist." Amazon spokesman Patrick Graham said that the surcharge applies only to fee rates paid by sellers that choose to use Amazon's fulfillment services. (source) Amazon fulfillment services take products and store them, pack them, and ship them to sellers.

Amazon's profit has soared during the pandemic by over 220% in 2021 according to the New York Times. In the fourth quarter alone, they grew 9% which is a significant growth amount for any company.

What do you think about this price surcharge for sellers? Do you think it will likely be passed down to the consumers? You're more than welcome to share your thoughts in the comments.

Please share this with any friends or family on social media if you think that they might find this information to be helpful. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. Please be sure to do your own research and consult trusted professionals.