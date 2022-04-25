Don't Forget About Your Idaho Tax Rebate Money

Photo of man holding and counting money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Did you know that earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho?

As a matter of fact, the state began issuing 2022 rebates in late March. So, many residents should already have some rebate money in your account.

You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. You can get the status of your current year Idaho income tax refund or the refund for any amended returns you filed this year. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.

The Tax Commission expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of 2022. (source)

How do you know if you qualify for the tax rebate?

These tax rebates go to individuals who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. How much will you get? Well, the rebate amount is either $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of your 2020 taxes, whichever is greater. So if you have three kids, that means you would receive at least $300 in your bank account. If you paid more than $2,500 in taxes, you'll receive 12% of what you paid. (source)

Now you don't have to take the rebate, if you don't want it. One new option is that you can also donate your rebate back to the state if you want. Just go to tax.idaho.gov/donate. You can give your rebate to either public schools, transportation or parks and recreation.

What should you do if you still haven't received your tax rebate?

Go to the state website and look up the information here. That is the same information you'll receive if you call the state on the phone. You'll also need your social security number or tax payer identification number as well as your driver's license number, state-issued ID number, or your 2021 Idaho income tax return. Best of all, you can use that website at any time.

