New Stimulus Plan Would Give Washington Residents Cash Each Month

Hand giving money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the pain of price increases whenever you look at your bank account?

During 2021, the cost of inflation using the CPI is currently sitting at 7 percent for the entire country. (source)

How about if we look closer at Washington state? Well, the price of used cars in Washington has went up by 40 percent. (source)

Yes, you read that right. Due to supply shortages, demand has risen significantly for used cars.

Here's a little more info about that from the today show.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney says that he has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes all over the country. Romney has a new program that provides greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. ( Source )

This Is What Is Being Proposed

Romney’s Family Security Act offers larger benefits extended to include more parents, but this program would be replacing the different welfare programs in America such as food stamps (SNAP), cash assistance, and Medicaid.

Do you support or disagree with this new plan by Mitt Romney?

