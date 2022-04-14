New Stimulus Plan Would Give Washington Residents Cash Each Month

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGi6P_0f93T7xj00
Hand giving moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the pain of price increases whenever you look at your bank account?

During 2021, the cost of inflation using the CPI is currently sitting at 7 percent for the entire country. (source)

How about if we look closer at Washington state? Well, the price of used cars in Washington has went up by 40 percent. (source)

Yes, you read that right. Due to supply shortages, demand has risen significantly for used cars.

Here's a little more info about that from the today show.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney says that he has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes all over the country. Romney has a new program that provides greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)

This Is What Is Being Proposed

Romney’s Family Security Act offers larger benefits extended to include more parents, but this program would be replacing the different welfare programs in America such as food stamps (SNAP), cash assistance, and Medicaid.

Do you support or disagree with this new plan by Mitt Romney?

Feel free to share your thoughts in comments, and I'd love it if you shared this article with your friends and family. Thanks.

Please take note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# taxes# stimulus# economy

Comments / 124

Published by

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

Spokane, WA
4472 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Seattle, WA

Helpful Resources To Cut Your Expenses In Seattle

photo of money on green backgroundPhoto by Mohd Azrin (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Are you noticing that basically everything costs a lot more now than it did even a few months ago? You're not alone! The Consumer Price Index has increased 8.5 percent over the past twelve months, this is the largest 12-month increase since June 1982. (Source)

Read full story
Oregon State

Stimulus Programs For Homeowners and Renters In Oregon

counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?

Read full story
3 comments
Idaho State

Don't Forget About Your Idaho Tax Rebate Money

Photo of man holding and counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho?

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Food Shortages, Higher Prices for Groceries in Texas

shopper looking at goods in storePhoto by USDAgov (Creative Commons) Trucks full of goods are stuck in multi-mile backups at a number of entry points in the the United States near Texas, and the impact of this is being felt all over the country. Let's look at one example.

Read full story
159 comments
Idaho State

Save Hundreds on Your Idaho Property Taxes With New Program

stack of money hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Right now you can save some serious cash on your Idaho property taxes this year. But you must hurry. Monday, April 18, is the last day for certain homeowners and veterans with disabilities to apply for relief from their 2021 property taxes.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Grocery Prices Continue to Soar in Oregon

If you've been to the grocery store recently, you know that prices are continuing to go up for almost every item on the shelves. Robb Mackie, president of the American Bakers Association, recently said, "Unfortunately for the short and intermediate-term, food inflation and the cost of baked goods in the United States will go up more. This will impact the most vulnerable in our society the most." (source)

Read full story
26 comments
California State

New Stimulus Plan Being Proposed In California

As prices are going up in the Los Angeles, you're likely feeling the squeeze on your wallet today. It is estimated that the cost is $400 per month for groceries for just one person. (source) Well, Mitt Romney says that he has a solution for families and individuals struggling with the price increases. He recently announced a program to help American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Smith Banned From Oscars For 10 Years

photo of Will SmithBy Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan - Bright Japan Premiere Red Carpet: Will Smith, CC BY 2.0,. It's been nearly two weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. And now the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has come to a conclusion as to what will happen to Will Smith.

Read full story
116 comments
Spokane, WA

Billions In Stimulus Money Still Available In Washington State

hanging over moneyPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Did you know that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home? I know this might sound too good to be true, but it's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington State

New Stimulus Program Would Give You Thousands Per Year

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the pain of price increases whenever you look at your bank account? During 2021, the cost of inflation using the CPI is currently sitting at 7 percent for the entire country. (source) How about if we look closer at Washington state? Well, the price of used cars in Washington has went up by 40 percent. (source) Yes, you read that right. Due to supply shortages, demand has risen significantly for used cars.

Read full story
230 comments

With Tax Deadline Looming, IRS Says Not To Call Them

tax return and moneyPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Not too many people enjoy doing their taxes, but the 2022 tax season could potentially be one of the worst tax years ever.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

Monthly Gas Stimulus Payments Being Proposed In California

pumping gas into carPhoto by Future Atlas (Creative Commons) How does $1,200 per year or $100 per month sound just to help with the cost of gas? The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 was just introduced by Representatives Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood. This bill would put $100 into the bank accounts of qualifying Americans every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. (source)

Read full story
78 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Why Bread Prices Continue To Soar In California

loaves of breadPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Are you noticing that prices just keep going up at the store? The price of wheat, corn, and soybeans have risen as much as 80%. According to Numbeo, at time of publishing, the average cost of a loaf of bread is $3.26 in Los Angeles, California. (source) Until the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is resolved, prices are expected to rise.

Read full story
57 comments
California State

California, You Won't Be Able To Buy Cheaper Gas In Mexico

Pumping Gas into vehiclePhoto by Sippakorn Yamiskakorn (Creative Commons) Have you been thinking about getting cheaper gas by going to the Mexican border? Well, sadly, you won't be able to do that anymore. Mexico has been subsidizing the price of gasoline to soften price spikes. Over the weekend, Mexico shared that the policy would no longer apply to the U.S. border region this week. Officials are citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks. (source)

Read full story
45 comments
Oregon State

New Biden Plan Features A Massive Tax Hike For The Rich

President Biden listeningPhoto by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons) President Biden says that the richest individuals in the United States are not paying enough in taxes. In order to remedy this problem, The White House just shared a new minimum tax on billionaires. Part of this new tax proposal includes a minimum rate for all Americans with a wealth of more than $100 million. The minimum rate would be 20% of this group’s total annual income. Unrealized gains — such as unsold stocks and bonds — would be included in the total. (source)

Read full story
60 comments
California State

More Stimulus Money Available In California

Large stack of money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) As prices keep rising, the state of California is sending residents more money during 2022. The Golden State Stimulus payments that are available to certain low-income Californians. This COVID-19 relief was enacted when Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 88.

Read full story
64 comments
Oregon State

New Law Would Give You Hundreds Per Month In Oregon

stack of moneyPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze on your wallet as many bills are getting higher? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah that is a potential game changer for millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA). (source)

Read full story
42 comments

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Your Mortgage Or Rent

Photo of money being handed overPhoto by 401k (2012) (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the grind from inflation as so many bills are getting higher? If you need help with your rent or mortgage, I've got some good news for you. The last two COVID stimulus packages passed by Congress set aside a total of $46.6 billion to help renters pay overdue rent and utility costs?(source)

Read full story
29 comments

A Major Tax Change For 2021 And Free Tools From IRS

rolled up money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Still haven't filed your taxes yet? That's okay! Millions of Americans can take advantage of a major change has taken place that can give you hundreds more when you file your taxes. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. (source)

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy