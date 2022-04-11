New Stimulus Plan Being Proposed In California





handing over money Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan

As prices are going up in the Los Angeles, you're likely feeling the squeeze on your wallet today. It is estimated that the cost is $400 per month for groceries for just one person. (source) Well, Mitt Romney says that he has a solution for families and individuals struggling with the price increases. He recently announced a program to help American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)

What Is Available Right Now

There are currently other programs available such as the Golden State Stimulus which is available to certain low-income Californians. This COVID-19 relief was enacted when Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 88. The state of California will provide the Golden Status Stimulus payment to those individuals who qualify. This payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state. Recipients may receive this payment if they receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

But it is important to note that these payments under the Golden State Stimulus do not continue. They are just happening two times.

Under Romney’s plan, it replaces the welfare programs in America such as food stamps (SNAP), cash assistance and Medicaid.

What do you think of this proposal to get hundreds every month?