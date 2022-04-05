Why Bread Prices Continue To Soar In California

loaves of bread Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons)

Are you noticing that prices just keep going up at the store? The price of wheat, corn, and soybeans have risen as much as 80%. According to Numbeo, at time of publishing, the average cost of a loaf of bread is $3.26 in Los Angeles, California. (source) Until the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is resolved, prices are expected to rise.

Robb Mackie is the president of the American Bakers Association. He recently said, "Unfortunately for the short and intermediate-term, food inflation and the cost of baked goods in the United States will go up more. This will impact the most vulnerable in our society the most." ( source )

There will also be a natural ripple effect of cost increase for all baked goods and even items that include baked goods such as beer. Here's something else to consider: even soups often have flour, so these price hikes will reach further than you think. For example, this was on Campbell's website: The flour in our soups are milled from wheat grown in the U.S. and Canada and enriched with essential vitamins. ( source )

While you probably wouldn't think that the war in Ukraine shouldn't impact this specific item, consider that the demand will increase for the supply of wheat grown in the United States and Canada. The cost will go up. And this doesn't just impact the cost of these resources, but also the cost to grow the resources as well. The price of fertilizer is also dramatically increasing. According to farmer Catherine McCollum,"It has gone up by nearly 200%. Like it's tripled in price. Fertilizer has gone up and obviously fuel costs have increased greatly too." ( source )






