California, You Won't Be Able To Buy Cheaper Gas In Mexico

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeU07_0eyofUGI00
Pumping Gas into vehiclePhoto by Sippakorn Yamiskakorn (Creative Commons)

Have you been thinking about getting cheaper gas by going to the Mexican border? Well, sadly, you won't be able to do that anymore. Mexico has been subsidizing the price of gasoline to soften price spikes. Over the weekend, Mexico shared that the policy would no longer apply to the U.S. border region this week. Officials are citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks. (source)

The suspension of the subsidy applies to the following cities in the border states: Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California. This subsidy suspension also includes the very popular Tijuana location as well.

So, Why Are Gas Prices So High In California?

Well, if take a look at the highest prices in the country, you'll notice a trend. According to AAA, the highest prices in the country are in California, Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. For starters, many of these states are on the west coast. And they are not near any refineries. That is a huge part of the high cost.

And don't forget about the role taxes play when considering the high cost of fuel. There is a Federal gas excise tax of $0.184 per gallon that is consistent throughout the country. But there are also local and state taxes to consider. (source) Clearly, all of these taxes add up when computing the price of gas.

Sadly, it seems we are all feeling more pain at the gas pump these days. How is this impacting you personally? Are you driving less or pretty much the same amount as always?

# taxes# gas prices# politics# economy# money

Comments / 43

Spokane, WA

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

Spokane, WA
3672 followers

